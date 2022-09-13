WATCH: Michelle Barrientes Vela sentencing enters second day

Legal teams deliberated for several hours Monday before going into recess without handing down a punishment.

SAN ANTONIO — Michelle Barrientes Vela, the former Bexar County constable convicted of tampering with evidence earlier this month, could find out Tuesday how much time she will spend in jail, if any.

Last month's verdict concluded a two-week-long trial centered around allegations that Barrientes Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side.

The prosecutors say they have an additional 8 to 10 witnesses to call on Tuesday and could have additional testimony in October.

Prosecuting attorney Dawn McCraw, citing Barrientes Vela's lack of previous criminal history, said it's likely she'll receive probation instead of a prison sentence.

Barrientes Vela served as the former Constable for Precinct 2 and stepped down from her role in October of 2019. At that time, she also tried to run for Bexar County Sheriff.

