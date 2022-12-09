WATCH: Michelle Barrientes Vela faces sentencing after tampering conviction

Prosecuting attorney Dawn McCraw, citing Barrientes Vela's lack of a previous criminal history, said it's likely she'll receive probation instead of prison time.

SAN ANTONIO — Michelle Barrientes Vela, the embattled former Bexar County constable, faces sentencing Monday after being convicted on two counts of tampering with evidence back in August.

The verdict concluded a two-week-long trial centered around allegations that Barrientes Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side.

Barrientes Vela serves as the former Constable for Precinct 2 and stepped down from her role in October of 2019. At that time, she also tried to run for Bexar County Sheriff.

