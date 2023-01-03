Popular downtown restaurant honors fallen San Antonio icon with altar

You can visit the altar at the restaurant in Market Square.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A special tribute has been set up at a popular downtown San Antonio restaurant to honor Red McCombs.

Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia set up a memorial for the San Antonio business icon who passed away last month at the age of 95.

A Celebration of Life was held on Monday at the Tobin Center.

McCombs was well known for his car dealership empire and his charitable giving.

