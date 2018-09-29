A prominent actress in the Mexican telenovela “Me Declaro Cupable” was arrested in Bexar County Friday afternoon.

Danielle Stefani Arellano, who also goes by Daniela Castro, was charged with theft of $100-$750.

According to the Magistrate's Office, she bonded out Friday night on an $800 bond.

The 52-year-old actress is the lead antagonist, Roberta, in “Me Decalro Cupable,” which ran 62 episodes from November 2017 through January on Las Estrellas. “Me Declaro Cupable” translates to “I declare myself guilty” in English.

Her prior work includes a Best Female Antagonist award at the 2015 Premios TVyNovelas for her role in “Lo que la vida me robó.” In English, that translates to “What life stole from me.”

