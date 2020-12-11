Metro Health reports mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus

This is the second sample pool that has tested positive in the last six months.

SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health is asking for the community's help to prevent mosquitoes in the area after a mosquito sample pool collected in October tested positive for the West Nile virus.

This is the second sample pool that has tested positive in the last six months, according to Metro Health. This sample pool was taken from an area southwest of the downtown area.

The first sample to test positive was collected on July 15 and the location was east of the downtown area. At that time, Metro Health assessed and treated the areas when notified by Texas DSHS.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.*

*It is important to note that the World Health Organization has said that mosquitoes cannot transmit coronavirus.

Metro Health is asking for the public's assistance in preventing mosquitoes in the area, including by removing standing water.

Remove Standing Water

Keep mosquitoes from laying eggs inside and outside of your home. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out containers that hold water, such as

Vases

Pet water bowls

Flowerpot saucers

Discarded tires

Buckets

Pool covers

Birdbaths

Trash cans

Rain barrels

Additionally, there are several ways you can protect yourself from mosquitoes:

Protect Yourself