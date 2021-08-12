Metro Health raises COVID risk level; Bexar County commissioners approve new bodycam policy | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — Despite no confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Bexar County, Metro Health increases the risk level to the second of five levels. Bexar County commissioners approve a requirement that the sheriff has to release body camera video of incidents 10 days after an incident takes place.

Also, CPS Energy says it is prepared for another winter storm similar to the one that caused massive power outages this year.

