Metro Health expects coronavirus transmission risk levels to rise

SAN ANTONIO — At the Alamodome hundreds of cars filled the parking lot with families waiting their turn to be vaccinated or boosted.

“This is what we train for and we prepare for and we plan for,” Assistant Director at San Antonio Metro Health Dr. Anita Kurian said. “As long as this virus is replicating it will mutate.”

This comes as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation.

Right down Interstate 35 in Dallas County, the risk of coronavirus transmission has been raised to red, which means there’s a high risk of transmission.

“Because it’s highly infectious, easily transmittable, with its high rate of re-infection we will see an increase in the number of cases,” Dr. Kurian said.

Dr. Kurian says here in San Antonio the risk level remains mild, but it’s something she says won’t last for long.

“Our positivity rate across our testing sites have gone up. So, I fully expect the risk level to go up. We’re already seeing a three-fold increase in number of cases since last week,” Dr. Kurian said.

As millions of people prepare to bring the New Year in, the doctor says one thing that isn’t changing is their guidance to people celebrating.