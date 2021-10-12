Metro Health asking for blood donations amid shortage

The organization said due to the shortage, patients who need surgeries, trauma patients, cancer patients and new mothers are likely to be affected.

SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood & Tissue has declared a blood emergency due to a shortage of blood donations. In a press release, they say we are on the brink of a healthcare crisis if more blood donations aren't made.

“Because of the dire shortage of the city’s current blood supply, Metro Health is asking the community to donate blood today to South Texas Blood & Tissue to help replenish supply that can help with patients’ medical needs,” said Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob.

It is estimated that there will be a gap of 120 donations between what is projected and what is needed for patients, South Texas Blood & Tissue said.

“The holidays are always a difficult time for the blood supply as many people go on vacation and schools and universities go out for winter break,” said Mendoza. “But this year, without the normal bump in donations in October and November, blood is in especially short supply. It only takes 30-45 minutes to donate blood and possibly save up to three lives.”

South Texas Blood & Tissue is asking for blood donations. If you are interested, you can click here, or call (210) 731-5590. You can also schedule a donation at University Hospital by calling (210) 359-2812 or clicking here.