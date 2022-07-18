Metro Health adding monkeypox website to track Bexar County numbers

As of Friday, three cases were confirmed Friday by Metro Health. Health experts say the risk to the general public remains low.

SAN ANTONIO — After the first reported cases of monkeypox were confirmed in Bexar County last week, Metro Health created a website for people to view current numbers.

The new website will feature case numbers and other information. It is expected that the numbers will be updated Monday through Friday at 1 pm.

The website can be found here.

According to Metro Health, the recently identified cases have involved skin lesions in the genital, groin and anal regions that might be confused with rashes caused by diseases such as herpes and syphilis. Other early symptoms involved are fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes.

The CDC says the virus spreads through direct contact with infection with a rash, scabs, or bodily fluid. Through respiratory secretions or prolonged face-to-face, or intimate contact. Touching items that the infection previously touched. It can also spread through pregnancy to the fetus. And through infected animals.

Deena Sutter, a pediatric infectious disease specialist from the Baptist Health System added, "Monkeypox is pretty close to smallpox, although monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox is. Well, at least it's felt to be less contagious."

While the risk to the public is low but individuals should be aware of monkeypox symptoms and seek medical attention if they experienced new, unexplained rashes or skin lesions, Metro Health says.

Metro Health answered questions about monkeypox Friday. You can read their full answers here.