Methodist Hospital Metropolitan therapists read to babies

SAN ANTONIO — Methodist Hospital Metropolitan is celebrating "National Reading Month" by reading to some of their tiniest patients. They say reading helps strengthen the babies senses like hearing, and promotes brain growth.

Marcy Roca, a pediatric occupational therapist with Methodist Hospital Metropolitan told us, "We are promoting opportunities for babies to recreate that gentle, loving experience that they would have inside mother's womb by promoting sound and positive touch and a nice warm experience for them because the NICU environment can be kind of stressful."