Mesquite police chase vehicle through Dallas, person in custody

The chase involved the Mesquite Police Department.
Credit: WFAA

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police chased a vehicle through Dallas late Monday afternoon, and it eventually ended with one person in custody.

Police said the pursuit started when the driver did not stop when an officer tried to perform a stop for a traffic violation.

A helicopter from the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted police in the chase.

The chase went near the Cityplace area of Dallas.

The chase ended with the driver taken into custody in the 2200 block of North Fitzhugh Avenue following a short foot pursuit.

The driver's identity and what charges he faces were not immediately released.

There were no injuries reported during the chase.

    

