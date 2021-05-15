'A model officer': Mesquite police announce first Black Sergent in department history

"I am excited to continue my service to the citizens of Mesquite to build a stronger, more inclusive community, and a safer city for everyone," Torrey Rhone said.

MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department has announced the promotion of its first-ever Black sergeant in the department's 68-year history.

The police department held a ceremony Friday at the Mesquite Arts Center, where Officer Torrey Rhone was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

"I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by this promotion. As I move into my new role, I am excited to continue my service to the citizens of Mesquite to build a stronger, more inclusive community, and a safer city for everyone," Rhone said.

He began his career with Mesquite police in September 2007. His achievements with the department include awards for firearms proficiency, perfect attendance, and safe driving.

Rhone was also named Mesquite Elks Lodge Police Officer of the Year and earned two Certificate of Civic Achievement awards, 49 commendations, and three Life-Saving Awards.

"Torrey has performed his duties in an exemplary manner. He is highly respected by his supervisors and peers. Sergeant Rhone is a model officer who exhibits excellent character and unselfish service," Chief David Faaborg said.

In addition to his achievements in law enforcement, Rhone earned a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor of Criminal Justice at Texas A&M University-Commerce and UNT.