Mesquite ISD teacher aide arrested and charged with sexual assault of child, indecency

The suspect was a 22-year-old staff member at North Mesquite High School, police said.

MESQUITE, Texas — A Mesquite ISD teacher aide has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child, police said Tuesday.

Mesquite police said the school district informed the department on Monday, Aug. 29, about a possible improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School.

According to police, the allegations involved 22-year-old Bryan Garcia, who was employed by Mesquite ISD as a teacher aide.

Through an investigation, police said they discovered Garcia was communicating with students through phone apps during the spring 2022 semester.

Further details about the allegations were not released as the investigation continues.

Garcia was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 30.