SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is suing a local trucking company and a driver that works for them who is accused of pushing his Mercedes Benz down US 281 last month.

The incident was caught on camera and posted to social media. It went viral within hours.

At the time of the crash, police said due to the obvious difference in size, the driver of the truck, Raymond Morales, did not initially feel the crash and continued driving.

Police said a short time later the driver noticed something was wrong and immediately pulled over. "There were no indications of any road rage and no intentional acts and the contributing factor was listed as driver inattention," said police.

Adrian Lopez, the witness who obtained the cell phone video of the incident that eventually went viral, spoke exclusively with KENS 5 and told us that the accident appeared to be the fault of the Mercedes.

But 58-year-old Leon Morris, the driver of the Mercedez, says he is seeking monetary relief of more than $1 million for the crash he said was not his fault. The petition details that Morris wants to 'leave the determination of the verdict amount to the jury.'

Police also said Morris sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital after the crash. However, the petition states that the crash 'proximately caused severe injuries to [Morris],' although it does not expound on the injuries.

