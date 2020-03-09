Men survive shooting on I-35; police searching for suspects

SAN ANTONIO — Two men are lucky to be alive after a shooting along I-35 Thursday morning.
San Antonio Police were called out to N New Braunfels Avenue and I-35 around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting.
At the scene, officers found a white car with bullet holes in it.
According to an official with SAPD, the two men were inside of the car, driving south on I-35 when they became under fire. The men told police that they didn't know where the bullets came from.
Neither occupant was hit.
Officers continue their search for the shooter(s).