Men survive shooting on I-35; police searching for suspects

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
SAN ANTONIO — Two men are lucky to be alive after a shooting along I-35 Thursday morning. 

San Antonio Police were called out to N New Braunfels Avenue and I-35 around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting. 

At the scene, officers found a white car with bullet holes in it. 

According to an official with SAPD, the two men were inside of the car, driving south on I-35 when they became under fire. The men told police that they didn't know where the bullets came from. 

Neither occupant was hit. 

Officers continue their search for the shooter(s). 