Men lead police on chase after stealing two vehicles, holding victim at gunpoint

The suspect driver crashed the first stolen vehicle. Then the suspects jumped into another car and took off, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Three men robbed a person at gunpoint, stole two cars and then led authorities on a chase, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened a little after midnight Sunday in the 5600 block of Castle Glade Drive.

Police said the three suspects stole the victim's vehicle after holding them at gunpoint. The suspect driver then crashed the car at the intersection of Eisenhower Road.

The driver and the two passengers got out and jumped into another vehicle sitting at a gas station nearby. Officers found the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop them.

The driver reportedly refused to stop, leading police on a chase. The suspect eventually crashed on East Houston Street.

After the crash, the suspects got out of the car and ran. Police said they were able to apprehend two of them immediately. They said it took about ten minutes to find the third suspect.

All three men are in custody and no injuries were reported.