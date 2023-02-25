Here's how Memphis, Tennessee has helped Ukraine in the year following Russia's invasion

Local organizations like World Relief Memphis, 901 Stands with Ukraine and Grace Even have been doing what they can in order to provide aid to Ukrainians.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One year ago from Saturday, the world woke to news that Russian missiles were hitting Ukraine's capital city. In many ways, the world changed.

Russian president Vladimir Putin invaded the country, and millions of Ukrainians fled for anywhere they could feel safe as NATO — led by the U.S. — not only imposed sanctions on Russia but started giving billions in military aid to Ukraine.

It soon became obvious Russia spectacularly underestimated Ukraine's will to resist. For over a year now, Ukrainians have been fighting. Over the past year, families have lost loved ones as well as left everything behind to seek refuge outside of their home country.

Others given no choice but to stay and help fight for their country.

Here in Memphis, local organizations like World Relief Memphis; 901 Stands with Ukraine and Grace Even have been doing what they can in order to provide aid to Ukrainians.

A month after Russia invaded Ukraine, FedEx partnered with direct relief to help send 52 tons of medical supplies to Ukraine.

"It sort of comes full circle in our organizational history and it means a lot to us not only as humanitarians but as people to really want to help the situation in Ukraine," Heather Bennett of Direct Relief said.

Salvation Army Memphis helped provide diapers, formula and hygiene products to women after they learned 22 babies were born in a Kiev subway.

First Evangelical Church supported a missionary family.

Jim Pendleton, the director of global missions at Grace Evangelical says the Bute family was in Ukraine prior to the war. The family given a chance to flee but decided to stay in Cherkasy.

Jim Pendleton is the Director of Global Missions at Grace.

"Now, with this war footing, [there's] all the more reason to stay and help people in Ukraine," Pendelton said.

In addition to helping the people of Cherkasy, the Bute family is helping to provide food and clothing to the eastern part of Ukraine.

In January of this year, Grace Evengelical evan helped to provide 100,000 meals consisting of dry goods.

Memphians are also helping Ukrainians who sought refuge right here in the Bluff City.

World Relief Memphis — in partnership with 901 Stands with Ukraine — have recently helped from 40 to 50 Ukrainian refugees in Memphis with the goal of finding work as well as housing for these families.

They also want to help these refugees find peace in Memphis until they are able to return home safely.