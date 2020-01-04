SAN ANTONIO — A memo issued earlier this week by San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is shedding light on the department's COVID-19 isolation plan for officers.

One memo, dated March 30, states officers should prepare "an isolation room in your home now and practice distancing in your home immediately if you feel you have been exposed or are symptomatic for illness."

Though, the department, much like other major cities in Texas, offers officers a secondary option on where to isolate. According to the memo, officers who are scheduled to be tested for COVID-19 will be allowed to isolate at home or isolate at a facility provided by the department.

The memo details how officers who select the secondary isolation option will not be allowed to leave their room, except for emergencies. Those who isolate in the location provided by the department will have their temperature screened twice, daily, and will be provided three meals daily, though the officer may have food delivered at their own cost.

The memo states the officer will be released to home-isolate when they are informed they are negative for COVID-19. And if the officer should test positive for COVID-19, they will be given the option to continue to stay at the undisclosed facility or isolate at home.

Before an officer can return to duty, they must contact their supervisor or shift director and can return to duty after the officer goes three days without a fever and sees an improvement in respiratory symptoms. Additionally, at least seven days must pass since the symptoms first appeared before the officer can be allowed back to duty.

The memo notes that they are "seeing patients become symptomatic 5-7 days after contracting COVID-19 via exposure."

As of Wednesday morning, two officers had tested positive for COVID-19. Their cases are apparently unrelated according to police.

March memo highlights measures to track, mitigate spread of virus when responding to calls

In a memo dated March 24, the department outlines the various measures dispatch was taking in light of COVID-19.

According to the memo, dispatchers will ask the asking questions to determine whether the caller is displaying symptoms of COVID-19. If the caller or someone at the location is experiencing flu-like symptoms, the responding officers will be advised to take further precautionary measures, including wearing personal protective equipment.

The memo also states that if an individual self-identifies as having tested positive for COVID-19 or are exhibiting flu-like symptoms, the supervisor will contact the Fusion Center to "log and track the location" of that individual, and any location they may have been.

The memo notes that the Fusion Center will keep a "log of all locations where officers are dispatched to, where a possible COVID-19 exposure may have occurred."

The department, in the memo, outlines different levels and means of response depending on the threat of illness.

