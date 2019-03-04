SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio's cycling community continues to mourn the loss of one of its own after being fatally hit by a suspected drunk driver early Monday morning, the victim's family is organizing a formal place and time to remember him.

Tito Bradshaw's family will host a memorial service for him at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Parish, located at 1624 Buena Vista St.

Bradshaw died Monday night after police say he was struck by Linda Mason, who faces intoxicated manslaughter charges. A memorial ride was held Monday evening, involving members of the local cycling community as well as Bradshaw's close friends and family.