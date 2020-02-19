SAN ANTONIO — The body of a San Antonio soldier killed in Afghanistan will return home tomorrow.

Sgt. First Class Javier Gutierrez, along with Sgt. Antonio Rodriguez from Las Cruces, New Mexico, were killed on Feb. 8 after Army officials say a person in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them.

Sgt. Gutierrez's remains will travel through JBSA-Randolph Thursday. His funeral will be held Friday at Community Bible Church and he will be buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Saturday.

Sgt. Gutierrez served 11 years in the army and finished as a Green Beret, a dream that started at Burbank High School.

Base officials are encouraging personnel to line up along Harmon Drive to pay a final tribute to Sgt. First Class Gutierrez.

"He was very thoughtful; he definitely laid down his life for freedom...that's what I want people to know that he was a very thoughtful, happy, young man, that loved his kids and wife," said Sgt. Gutierrez's father, Javier S. Gutierrez.