Kuno was the longest-serving K9 with the Forest Heights Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOREST HEIGHTS, Md. — A memorial service will be held Thursday in honor of a fallen Forest Heights Police K9 who died in the line of duty.

According to the Forest Heights Police Department, K9 Kuno died after having a medical emergency while responding to a burglary call for service in Prince George's County.

Kuno is described as the original and longest-standing K9 with the Forest Hills Police Department. He worked alongside his handler Sergeant Grooms.

Police say K9 Kuno was 5 years old, with four years of service at his death.

His death is being handled as a "Line of Duty Death."

Kuno was laid to rest Thursday. His handler was surrounded by colleagues to say goodbye. He was emotional as he looked back at the last four years he spent with his K9 partner.

Grooms says Kuno will always be his best friend. He was thankful for the community support.

"It actually feels really good, it helps me through it just knowing that K9 Kuno was able to assist and touch so many people," Grooms said. "It really shows with the support that came out today, which I'm really appreciative of."

Kuno was the longest-serving K9 with the Forest Heights Police Department.

WATCH NEXT:

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is in mourning after the death of a K9 officer.