Memorial Park eastbound tunnel opens Monday

The tunnels were built to accommodate the Memorial Park land bridge, each 25-feet tall and 54-feet wide. On Monday, the eastbound tunnel will open.

HOUSTON — Monday is a big day for Memorial Park and for drivers who take Memorial Drive on a regular basis.

Through the rain, the sleet and even the snow, the construction on the Memorial Park tunnels has continued.

“This is something that becomes a destination within a destination park," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Work on the project began in 2020. The $70 million, 100-acre project is building a land bridge to connect the north and south sides of Memorial Park while re-introducing the endangered native Gulf Coast prairie back into the park.

“Acres and acres of prairie grasses and flowers, trees and trails, wildlife," President & CEO of Memorial Park Conservancy Shellye Arnold said.

Tunnels have been built to accommodate that land bridge. Each of them is 25-feet tall and 54-feet wide. On Monday, the eastbound tunnel will open to traffic.

“It’s a milestone in the project and the full project will be complete at the end of this year," Arnold said.

The land bridge will be a safe crossing for people, while a five-foot tunnel underneath is dedicated to wildlife. The project will attract new animals and will even help with stormwater management.

“All of that is taking place from this particular project. It’s historic, it’s transformational, and it will be here for generations to come," Turner said.

On Sunday, just 24 hours before it’s set to open, Turner took a stroll through the center, saying it’s impressive now, but the project will meet its full potential in a few years.

“It’s for those who of us who are growing up with little ones and for their children and their children," Turner said.