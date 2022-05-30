On Memorial Day, Central Texas families honor loved ones who served

"I give honor and praise and thank everybody that served and gave the willing sacrifice to be there for our country."

AUSTIN, Texas — On Memorial Day, people in Austin remembered those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.



Dwight Crawton, a veteran who served in the U.S. Army, spent his this Memorial Day at Zilker Park with his family.

Crawton said he loved every minute of his Memorial Day and he never forgets the freedoms we have as Americans.



"I give honor and praise and thank everybody that served and gave the willing sacrifice to be there for our country," said Crawton.

A Memorial Day event honored fallen service members at the Texas State Cemetery in East Austin.

Speakers also acknowledged Revolutionary War veterans buried at the cemetery. The service included a "musket salute."

Others families and friends spending their day at Barton Springs cooling off in the water on Memorial Day. The pool reopened on Mondays for first time in a few months.

Crawton said no matter how you spend your Memorial Day, it's important to always remember the brave men and woman in our armed services.

"We can never say thank you enough," he said.

