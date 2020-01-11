HPD investigating shooting outside Memorial City Target store

HPD Chief Acevedo said two people were injured in the melee that followed a shootout outside the Target at Memorial City Mall just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating reports of a shooting outside the Target store at Memorial City Mall. According to police, it happened just before 2:30 p.m. They believe it involves two people who exchanged gunfire, with neither being hit.

No one is in custody and police said there was no threat at the store after the shooting. HPD Chief Art Acevedo said they do expect to make arrests soon.

Acevedo said investigators are looking over video of the shooting.

Acevedo said that while no one was hit by gunfire, there were a couple of minor injuries to people as they were rushing to get out of harm's way.