Members of Jewish community to gather Monday night to show support for Israel

Israel is currently under attack by Hamas.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Members of the Jewish community are keeping close tabs on loved ones in Israel, and are relying on constant communication to make sure their families overseas are safe.

There will be a gathering Monday night to show support for the country under attack by Hamas hosted by Temple Beth-El. They are planning to come together and pray, specifically for the lives lost and the quick return of hostages taken by terrorists.

According to CNN, its believed dozens of people were taken captive in israel over the weekend. Many here in San Antonio say the phone is their life line for family members living there.

It’s how leader of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio's Nammie Ichilov has been able to keep tabs on his loved ones in Israel. He says his sister and her family had to evacuate their home and hunker down in a bomb shelter.

As for his 83 year old mother, she’s homebound, and was unable to leave her apartment in Tel Aviv. For those wanting to support Israel, Ichilov says you can do three things.

There is a fund you can donate to by the Jewish Federation to raise money for relief efforts, become an ambassador for peace, and donate to the local blood bank.

He says while the blood might not make it to Israel, that’s what hospitals there need most. Then there is the gathering Monday night at Temple Beth-El on Belknap Place. That is scheduled for 6 p.m. and is open to the public.