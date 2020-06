The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they are working from home pending test results after working near a deputy who has tested positive for coronavirus.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says several members of the Command Staff are self-isolating after a possible exposure to coronavirus.

"After a deputy working near members of Command Staff tested positive for COVID, several non-symptomatic members of Command Staff were asked to work from home pending their own test results," the office said in a release.