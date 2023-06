Monday, the family of morning anchor Sarah Forgany shared an update.

SAN ANTONIO — A member of the KENS 5 family is currently in the hospital.

Monday, the family of morning anchor Sarah Forgany shared the following:

“Sarah ran into complications during her recovery from surgery yesterday morning. She is in good spirits and keeping the faith, but we would sincerely appreciate all your prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery."