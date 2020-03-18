SAN ANTONIO — A member of the Texas Air National Guard's 149th Fighter Wing has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

According to the release, the individual recently returned from leave in Colorado to San Antonio. They are reportedly in self-isolation at their home off base.

The situation continues to be monitored and leaders with the 149th FW are working closely with state health officials to coordinate prevention and response efforts.