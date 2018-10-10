No one matched all six numbers Tuesday night in the Mega Millions drawing, which means the jackpot grows to $548 million.

The next drawing takes place Friday night.

With $548million on the line, what would you do with the cash? Daily Blast Live compiled a list of the wacky, inspiring and amazing things other lotto winners have done.

1. Build a Water Park

John Kutey split a $319 million winning Mega Millions ticket. With his $28.9 million share, he and his wife decided to donate a portion to building a water park in honor of their parents.

2. Make a TV Show

Jonathan Vargas was 19 when he won $35.3 million on a Powerball ticket. He spent his earnings developing a show called "Wrestlicious." The show focused on showing female wrestlers who wore very little clothing while fighting. He has since said he regrets the way he spent his winnings.

3. Save It

Jim and Carolyn McCullar decided when they won their $390 million in 2011 that they were going live life "business as usual." Jim told Forbes Magazine, "he planned to put his lottery winnings in the bank, write some checks to his six kids, and donate to charity."

4. Invest In Your Political Party

In 1993, Janite Lee used a good chunk of her $18 million winnings on donating to the Democratic Party.

5. Go Fishing

Mega Millions lottery co-winner Ed Nabors claimed half of the $390 million winnings in 2007. When asked what he planned on doing with the money he said famously, "I'm going to do a lot of fishing."

