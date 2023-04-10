Medina Valley High School evacuated due to natural gas smell, officials say

Hazmat crews have cleared the school with detectors.

Example video title will go here for this video

CASTROVILLE, Texas — Emergency services responded to reports of a natural gas smell at Medina Valley High School Wednesday morning.

Hazmat crews have cleared the school with detectors. No natural gas was detected inside the school.

Students were previously evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" but have returned back inside the school once it was determined there was no gas leak or danger to students and staff, Medina Valley High School Principal Tanner Lange said in a statement.

Lange sent the statement to students' families and staff members. He says if you have any questions please contact the high school at 830-931-2243 extension 1151.

> MORE ON KENS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.