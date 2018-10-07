Medina, Tex. — Medina ISD is tackling a big issue for the next school year. The school district will require some high school students to take a drug test. A letter was sent from the school district to parents and students.

According to the letter, all students wishing to participate in school-sponsored extracurricular activities, like athletics, cheerleading, academic clubs, those in music, or drama, and student government, or any other activity or group that participates in contests, competitions, or community services projects as a representative of the district will be impacted. It also states that any student wishing to drive, or park on school property will be required to take the drug test.

According to the principal, the drug testing policy is designed to eliminate the potential threat to student's health if they are under the influence. They also hope this will deter them from using drugs.

A high school senior said he does hear kids at the school talk about drugs. The student, as well as Medina resident and parent Tracy Castillo, said they support the policy.

"I am going to go do this drug tonight, or go do it the other night," he said. "They pick dates on when they are going to go do it. It is an issue that needs to be addressed for the student's safety and their protection."

"I don't want people thinking there is this horrible problem in Medina, but it is a problem that exists in our world today, and I do think we need to address it," Castillo said.

The school district will begin drug screening at the end of this month. Students will not be allowed to participate in practices until they pass their drug test. However, should they fail, they will be given another chance. But, if they fail again then they will not be able to participate in athletics, organizations, or drive and park on campus for one year.

KENS 5 reached to Medina ISD for comment, and are still waiting on a call-back. We looked into the policies at two of San Antonio's largest school districts. Northside ISD and North East ISD do not drug test students.

© 2018 KENS