Medina County sergeant investigator dies

The cause of death was not given.

SAN ANTONIO — The Medina County Sheriff's Office on Sunday was mourning the loss of one of their own, according to a post on their Facebook page.

MCSO said Sergeant Investigator Ray Lutz died. There were not any details given on what the cause of death was.

The Facebook post said:

Please pray for the Lutz family and all of the Medina County Family as we mourn the loss of Sergeant Investigator Ray Lutz. Ray will be missed by all and leaves a huge hole in our hearts. Rest easy Sarge, we have the watch from here.