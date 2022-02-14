Medina Co. Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell, officials say

Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into David Tumey's death.

SAN ANTONIO — A 54-year-old inmate being held at the Medina County Jail died Sunday evening after he was found unresponsive in his cell and efforts to resuscitate him failed, authorities say.

According to Sheriff Randy Brown, no foul play is suspected in the death of David Tumey, who was the lone occupant of his cell. Officials are still in the process of determining an exact cause of death.

Brown told KENS 5 Tumey was behind bars on charges of injury to a child/elderly person and marijuana possession, but it's not yet known when he was taken into custody, nor if he may have had any underlying medical conditions.