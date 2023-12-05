‘It was careless’: Thousands of medical documents dumped near busy interstate

The paperwork appears to belong to a San Antonio nursing and rehabilitation center. City workers cleaned up the document dump Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — A large pile of personal paperwork was found dumped near a busy interstate.

On Friday, a concerned KENS 5 viewer alerted us to the situation on the southeast side of Loop 410.

“I was going home (on Thursday) and, by chance, I happened to look over the railing,” said the driver, who didn’t want to be publicly identified.

The woman says she noticed several boxes, so she returned the next day.

“And discovered that it’s peoples' documents,” she said.

The documents included names, addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers and medical records. The heap also contained employee payment stubs, COVID-19 screenings, paperwork connected to Child Protective Services (CPS) and a police investigation into the reported sexual abuse of a nursing home resident.

“Nobody’s documents should be out like this,” said the woman. “Especially in today’s age with all the identity theft.”

The documents are seemingly linked to a San Antonio nursing and rehabilitation center.

“First of all, I was shocked,” said Callie Jones.

Jones’ contact information was listed in one of the files, so KENS 5 called her.

She said her late mother spent a week at the nursing facility seven years ago.

“When you fill out papers at a nursing home or any medical place, they ask for your date of birth and your social security number,” said Jones. “So, that’s enough for anybody to go create another life using my mom’s information.”

Jones is frustrated with the nursing and rehab center.

“Whether they were doing the right thing and it fell off a truck, it was still careless on their part," said Jones. "There has to be a better way.”

KENS 5 contacted the San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department, and crews were quick to remove the mess.

We also reached out to the nursing facility. Over the phone, a manager repeatedly said she had “no comment.” When asked to direct us to someone who can answer our questions, she said to call back on Monday.

KENS 5 has also reached out to the Texas Department of State Health Services.