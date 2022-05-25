Medical center rapist sentenced to 35 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The video above was originally published in February 2020.
Anton Harris, 23, the man who pled guilty for raping a woman as she was trying to enter her apartment in the Medical Center has been sentenced to has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.
In 2017, Harris approached the victim with a gun as she was trying to enter her apartment. He ordered her into her apartment where he sexually assaulted her while threatening to kill her. He then robbed her.
The DA's office said evidence of Harris's fingerprints were found on Smith's car; His DNA was also linked to six other crimes which spanned from 2016 through 2017 in the Med Center.
Related story: SAPD detective goes over collected evidence in trial of alleged Medical Center rapist
In 2020, Harris was sentenced to 99 years in prison for another aggravated sexual assault case that happened in 2017. The other cases were taken into consideration and dismissed once Harris acknowledge his responsibility in the previous crimes, the DA's office said.
“This defendant terrorized half a dozen women and left many others in fear during the 12 months he preyed on women in the Medical Center. Now that he has finally taken responsibility for his crimes, I hope these victims all find comfort in knowing that he will never be able to harm them nor will they have to come to court and face him again,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.