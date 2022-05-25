Medical center rapist sentenced to 35 years in prison

Harris approached the victim with a gun as she was trying to enter her apartment. He ordered her into her apartment where he sexually assaulted and robbed her.

Anton Harris, 23, the man who pled guilty for raping a woman as she was trying to enter her apartment in the Medical Center has been sentenced to has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

In 2017, Harris approached the victim with a gun as she was trying to enter her apartment. He ordered her into her apartment where he sexually assaulted her while threatening to kill her. He then robbed her.

The DA's office said evidence of Harris's fingerprints were found on Smith's car; His DNA was also linked to six other crimes which spanned from 2016 through 2017 in the Med Center.

In 2020, Harris was sentenced to 99 years in prison for another aggravated sexual assault case that happened in 2017. The other cases were taken into consideration and dismissed once Harris acknowledge his responsibility in the previous crimes, the DA's office said.