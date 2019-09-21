SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water System and the City of San Antonio are co-sponsoring a free collection event for expired medications and household hazardous waste.

The event is taking place Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Alamo City Church at 6500 I-35 North.

MedDropSA helps keep pharmaceuticals out of the environment and can help accidental poisoning. Since 2009, more than 28 tons of medicines have been collected, the press release said.

Attendees stay in their cars, dropping off unwanted medications. They can also drop off household hazardous waste with the City’s Mobile Collection area, the release said.

To bring medicines to the event:

Dump pills out of the plastic bottles and into a plastic Ziploc bag

Liquids and aerosols can stay in their original containers, but remove labels

Medical ‘sharps’ WILL NOT be accepted. This includes needles, syringes, lancets, auto injectors, including epinephrine and insulin pens and infusion sets

For more information, visit MedDropSA's website.