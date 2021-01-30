One dead in North Austin shooting, APD says

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at 1126 Mearns Meadow Blvd., near Quail Creek Neighborhood Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting in North Austin on Friday night.

The Austin Police Department said officers arrived on the scene and found a man shot while seated in a vehicle. Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and began life-saving measures.

The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:23 p.m.

APD Homicide investigators and crime scene personnel arrived and began to investigate. APD said witnesses at the scene told police they heard an argument and saw a struggle inside the victim's vehicle. They then heard several gunshots and saw multiple suspects fleeing the scene.

A tan or silver four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota or Infiniti, was seen leaving the area of the victim's car just after the shooting, police said. At this time robbery is believed to be a motive in this murder.

APD said the Travis County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Saturday and determined the official cause of death was gunshot wounds and the manner of death was a homicide.

Detectives believe a person or persons of interest may have been wearing one of the wigs pictured below when the shooting occurred:

Anyone with any information or video of this incident is asked to call the APD Homicide Unit at 512-974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.