Get in Loser, we're going to see 'Mean Girls' at the Majestic Theatre

"Get in loser, we're going shopping!"

SAN ANTONIO — Put on your pink shirts and get ready for Mean Girls! The fun musical comedy is out on tour and making a stop at the Majestic Theatre from August 9-14.

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin NELL (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

"Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung."

Tickets are still available for all shows. And if you're scheduled to work, just call and say "I can't go tonight. *fake cough* I'm sick."

So get in loser, we're going shopping for tickets to the show.

And don't forget a ticket for your cool mom, too.

Tuesday, August 9: 7:30PM

Wednesday, August 10: 7:30PM

Thursday, August 11: 7:30PM

Friday, August 12: 8PM

Saturday, August 13: 2PM & 8PM

Sunday, August 14: 2PM & 7:30PM

