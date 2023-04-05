James "Bull" Graham had been with the McKinney Fire Department for more than 24 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCKINNEY, Texas — A McKinney fire captain has died following an off-duty vehicle crash, officials said Thursday.

The McKinney Fire Department said on Wednesday that fire captain James "Bull" Graham was critically injured in the crash and was on life support in the hospital with family by his side. On Thursday morning, McKinney Fire Department posted an update on Facebook sharing Graham had passed away.

Fire officials said Graham had been with the department for more than 24 years. He joined as a firefighter in 1999 and was promoted to captain in 2016.

According to the department, Graham was a member of Texas Task Force 2, which aids in urban search and rescue efforts. He also worked as an instructor at the Collin College Fire Academy.