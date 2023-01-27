Caught on Camera: Feral hogs roaming, destroying yards in McKinney; residents share concerns

"It's like somebody took those rototillers and just rototill[ed] right there," said Fred Turner, describing the destruction to their front yards.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Two north McKinney neighborhoods have seen a drove of feral hogs in their neighborhoods in the last several days. While some neighbors say they've been around for about a year, the latest sightings have drawn a lot of attention because they've been caught on camera.

Neighbors in the Erwin Farms and Timber Creek neighborhoods saw three good sized feral hogs on Thursday morning just as children were leaving for school

"They literally ran right in front of me," said Mike Danielson, a homeowner and realtor.

"They ran across the field and ran over straight where those houses are," he said.

"I was in the car. My daughter was like, 'Dad, get a video!'" recalled another neighbor, TJ Trusty.

By now if you haven't seen the videos of the hogs that have circulated social media, you've probably seen the destruction in its wake.

"It's like somebody took those rototillers and just rototill[ed] right there," said Fred Turner.

Turner told WFAA he's been reaching out to city, county, state and federal agencies for an answer to the feral hog problem in their neighborhood. He says he's hit several roadblocks. He was put in touch with a trapper who lives outside the area.

"We like the development and we all want apartments, but we need to have a plan. No one seems to have a solution," said Turner.

A game warden told WFAA, the more we develop the land, the more these feral hogs will likely move. Trappers have already reached out to help in the McKinney area.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recommended reaching out to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service -- as hogs are an invasive and non-native species.

"All of this here was straight fields two years ago," Danielson said, pointing to the homes that sit in front of him.