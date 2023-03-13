McDowell Middle School in Hondo holds first career day

Our very own Jeremy Baker was one of the professionals attending

SAN ANTONIO — Meteorologist Jeremy Baker hit the highways this past Friday to head to Hondo and McDowell Middle School for their very first career day.

They learned the ins and outs of the news business and what it takes to be a meteorologist and reporter.

Jeremy says the day was a huge success for the school and that he had a blast talking to the very inquisitive bunches of students.

Jeremy Baker is a meteorologist and multimedia journalist at KENS 5 in San Antonio, Texas. Baker joined the KENS 5 news team in December 2013. He regularly produces and reports for the station’s medical franchise “Real Men Wear Gowns.”

