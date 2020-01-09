McDonald’s offering free drinks for educators on 'Teacher Tuesdays'

Teachers and education staff in Louisville, Lexington and southern Indiana are eligible for a free soft drink, tea or coffee with a McDonald's key tag.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — McDonald’s is thanking local teachers by giving them free drinks every Tuesday, according to a press release from the company.

On “Teacher Tuesdays,” teachers and education staff in Louisville, Lexington and southern Indiana can get a free soft drink, tea or coffee at 35 participating McDonald’s locations by showing a McDonald’s key tag. The company recently mailed the key tags to schools in the participating areas, so teachers will get the key tags from their school.

The promotion is available every Tuesday from Sept. 1 through May 31, 2021, according to the press release. Only one drink may be redeemed per customer, per visit.

“Opportunity begins with education and McDonald’s continues to support education in a variety of ways,” the press release said.

In celebration of National Literacy Month, McDonald's is also introducing non-fiction booklets, called "Happy Meal Readers," to its children's meals starting Sept. 1. The four new books are about dinosaurs, in collaboration with the "Jurassic Park World: Camp Cretaceous" animated series coming to Netflix later this month.

The Happy Meal Readers, available in English and Spanish, will be available through Sept. 15, or while supplies last.

"Family togetherness is important during these uncertain times," the company said in a press release. "Our Happy Meal Readers program was thoughtfully designed with families in mind, and we are excited to provide opportunities to gather and build a love for reading beyond the classroom."

