Mayor Ron Nirenberg to join Muslim community to observe Ramadan

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg plans to join the Muslim community for the fasting of Ramadan. The money raised will help the Battered Women and Children's Shelter.

The event is called the Fastathon and takes place Friday, April 22. Everyone is invited to join the mayor in fasting from sunrise to sunset. The Muslim tradition of fasting means no water or food during that time.

At sunset, you can break your fast at the Muslim Children's Education and Civic Center.

This year, $100 will be donated to Family Violence Prevention Services for every person that joins for the dinner (or Iftar) on Friday evening.

During Ramadan, the world's 1.8 billion Muslims spend their days fasting with a focus on prayer and helping the community.