Mayor responds to reports connecting city councilman to hit-and-run accident

San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry allegedly drove away after crashing into a vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a statement Tuesday in response to reports connecting San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry to a hit-and-run accident.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday on Redland and Jones Maltsberger Road.

According to a report provided by SAPD, the driver of a Jeep Wrangler turned too wide, going into oncoming traffic lanes.

A vehicle that was waiting at the red light was hit, "causing major damage," the report said.

KENS 5 has not confirmed the name of the driver of the Jeep. However, the mayor made a statement Tuesday responding to local media reports connecting Perry to the incident. His statement reads:

"If the details in the police report regarding Sunday night are accurate, Councilman Perry should resign."

A driver who witnessed the crash followed the Jeep. That witness told police the driver had parked in a driveway, and provided the address to authorities. The witness returned to the crash site and told the victim where that person parked.

When an officer arrived to the address, they saw a vehicle was running, but no one was inside. They officer knocked on the front door of the home, but no one answered. However, the officer reported hearing a "moaning sound" coming from the backyard.

Police said the gate was open and a man was lying on the ground with a cut on his head. He was wearing a black Polo shirt and khaki shorts. He reportedly was slow to answer questions and refused to answer some of them.

However, he claimed he was not driving that night. The report also said there was an "odor consistent with alcoholic beverages" from the man's breath. But, no further action was taken by the officer; they left the home.