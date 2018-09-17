San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is putting out a "mosquito alert."

He’s asking everyone to look out for any standing water around your home.

Make sure you dump out any water you find in trash cans, planters, or anywhere else so that water doesn't become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

San Antonio recently ranked 12th in the U.S. for cities with the worst mosquito problems, according to Terminix. The company offered these ways to reduce the number of mosquitoes in your backyard:

Remove sources of standing water. Some mosquitoes need standing water in order to lay their eggs. Remove open containers, buckets, plastic sheeting or covers, and tires that can harbor standing water to help reduce potential breeding sites. Clean the gutters. Maintain gutter systems and downspouts to remove leaves and other debris that can build up and lead to water retention. Change water sources weekly. Empty or replace the water in outdoor pet bowls, fountains, birdbaths, rain barrels and plant containers to help break the mosquito breeding cycle. Replace outdoor lighting. Mosquitoes, like many insects, can be attracted to light. Special bulbs called “bug lights” emit a different type of light than typical light bulbs. Replace outdoor lighting with these “bug lights” to help attract fewer mosquitoes.

