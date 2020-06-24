Mayor of New Braunfels issues mask order for all businesses in the city

Mayor Rusty Brockman has signed an order requiring face masks at all businesses in the city limits, effective immediately.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — "Under this new order, all commercial entities in New Braunfels that provide goods or services directly to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy that requires all employees and visitors to wear face coverings whenever separation of 6-feet or more is not feasible," a release stated.

New Braunfels City Council postponed their most recent meeting due to possible exposure, and staff members at a nursing home and a city-run camp have also tested positive.

The new order does urge residents to wear masks and practice social distancing, though they can't be punished if they don't. Like the other orders around the state, the responsibility falls on local businesses.