Mayor of New Braunfels issues mask order for all businesses in the city

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — "Under this new order, all commercial entities in New Braunfels that provide goods or services directly to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy that requires all employees and visitors to wear face coverings whenever separation of 6-feet or more is not feasible," a release stated.
New Braunfels City Council postponed their most recent meeting due to possible exposure, and staff members at a nursing home and a city-run camp have also tested positive.
The new order does urge residents to wear masks and practice social distancing, though they can't be punished if they don't. Like the other orders around the state, the responsibility falls on local businesses.
"Businesses will have until Sunday, June 28th to develop their policy and have it implemented when enforcement begins on Monday, June 29th, although the city’s goal is to educate and seek voluntary compliance. In an effort to help local businesses comply with this order, a sample health and safety policy is available as well as signage that outlines the minimum requirements of the new order. Those resources are available at nbtexas.org/businessresources."
RELATED: Texas Education Agency releases new guidelines for attendance, remote learning, personal protective equipment
RELATED: Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County passes 100 deaths, sets new record for patients in local hospitals
RELATED: Houston vaccine scientist: It's time to roll back the reopening to stop the spike in COVID-19 cases