Mayor Nirenberg joins library director to speak about protecting access to library collections

The news conference is taking place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Bazan Branch Library on 2200 West Commerce Street.

SAN ANTONIO — In May, San Antonio City Council adopted a resolution supporting the freedom to read and access information at libraries.

As book challenges and bans continue to spread throughout Texas and country, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Library Director Ramiro Salazar will speak on "the importance of protecting access to library collections that reflect the whole of our diverse community," a press release says.

The conference will kick off SAPL's Freedom to Read Campaign and it will also showcase the newly renovated Bazan Branch Library.

