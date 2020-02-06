WATCH LIVE: Mayor Nirenberg delivers State of the City address

Mayor Nirenberg is expected to speak on the coronavirus pandemic and recent protests at this evening's State of the City address.

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg will deliver this year's State of the City address live at 7:00 p.m., when he will address the city's biggest moments over the last year.

Since March, there have been 2,882 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bexar County. Tuesday evening, the mayor announced 43 new cases. 75 people have died, and more than 60 percent of patients have recovered. More than 75,000 people have been tested for the virus since March.

Mayor Nirenberg officially declared the "Stay Home, Work Safe" order on Tuesday, March 24, encouraging San Antonians to stay home in order to slow the spread of the virus. Since March, the city has battled a few major outbreaks at nursing facilities and the Bexar County Jail. Following those outbreaks, the mayor worked to expand testing at these facilities and across the city, mobilizing traveling testing sites.

Last month, the city began offering tests to people who are asymptomatic, meaning not showing any symptoms. Under orders from Governor Abbott, the city started to reopen in April. Following that order, the city extended their "Stay Home, Work Safe" order through June, continuing to encourage people to stay home despite businesses reopening.

Looking at the 14-day morning average of new daily cases in Bexar County, the average has been trending downward, with a very small spike over the past week.

The coronavirus pandemic also put a strain on the city's economy as it did nationwide, leaving many unemployed. In response to unemployment, the city approved $25.8 million to help local families in need. Part of the money was allocated to a new COVID-19 emergency housing assistance program. It's aimed at helping San Antonians with funds for rent, mortgage, groceries, medicine, fuel, and utilities.

Mayor Nirenberg is also expected to address the calls to end racial injustice in San Antonio and across the nation. Weekend protests were triggered by the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the knee of a while police officer in Minneapolis one week ago. The majority of protests this weekend remained peaceful, but riots broke out on Saturday night. People destroying businesses, police property, and looting downtown.