Maui wildfires: How to help those impacted

PORTLAND, Ore. — Devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed dozens of people and forced thousands to evacuate, officials said.

Three separate wildfires have been burning on the island, including one that destroyed much of the historic tourist town of Lahaina, sending some residents fleeing into the ocean to escape the smoke and flames.

Search and rescue operations are underway as officials say some people are unaccounted for. Officials fear hundreds of homes and businesses may have been destroyed.

Here are organizations that are providing help to those in need. This list may be updated as more ways to help become available.

American Red Cross (partnership with KGW)

The American Red Cross is in Hawaii, working around the clock to help those affected. Workers have opened shelters and providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support.

KGW is partnering with the American Red Cross on Pacific Northwest donations to help people affected by the wildfires in Hawaii. You can donate at the link below, or make a donation to the American Red Cross relief efforts at any U.S. Bank branch in Washington or Oregon.

Maui Strong Fund

The Hawai'i Community Foundation has created the Maui Strong Fund to support affected communities by providing resources for response and recovery.

Hawaii Salvation Army

The Salvation Army's Hawaii and Pacific Islands Division is helping feed those who have evacuated and are staying at shelters around the island.

Jewish Federation of Greater Portland

The organization based in Portland has started a fund to help provide shelter, support and financial assistance to those impacted. 100% of the donation will go to relief efforts, the federation said.

