Mattress fire leads to guests being evacuated from hotel

Fire crews were called out to the hotel at 8:45 a.m. to Loop 410 at Perrin Beitel and Starcrest Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire caused by a mattress led to the evacuation of some guests at a hotel on the northeast side Thursday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

About 20 units were called out to the fire due to it being a high rise. Fire crews say two to three rooms had to be evacuated. Management was able to get the fire out before crews arrived, SAFD said.