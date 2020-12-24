Mattress fire leads to guests being evacuated from hotel

SAN ANTONIO — A fire caused by a mattress led to the evacuation of some guests at a hotel on the northeast side Thursday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.
Fire crews were called out to the hotel at 8:45 a.m. to Loop 410 at Perrin Beitel and Starcrest Drive.
About 20 units were called out to the fire due to it being a high rise. Fire crews say two to three rooms had to be evacuated. Management was able to get the fire out before crews arrived, SAFD said.
No injuries were reported and fire crews did not say how much damage was caused to the hotel.